Tuesday, June 25, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Stephen Kirlin Larson, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on April 3, 2024 at the age of 78. Steve was raised on a farm north of Galva in McPherson County.

His elementary education was in a one-room schoolhouse, and he graduated from McPherson High School with the class of 1963. Steve enlisted in the Navy and served 4 years (3 of them off the coast of Viet Nam) and returned to Kansas to finish his education. He graduated from Emporia State University in 1971.

That same year he married Verla Rene Klotz whom he met at Emporia State University. Renie and Steve were the proud parents of two children, Scott (married to Beth Gillentine) and Sarah (married to Corey Lumadue). Steve and Renie lived for 37 years near Dearborn Michigan, where Steve was an executive with Ford Motor Company.

Upon retirement, Steve and Renie moved to The Villages, Florida where Steve enjoyed his retirement playing golf and pool, learning to play the ukelele, and becoming a very active member of The Villages Parrothead Club.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar A.H. Larson, Jr. and Doris (Kirlin) Larson, and one brother, Henry, who died as an infant.

Steve is survived by Renie, son Scott Larson of Fruitland Park, Florida and daughter Sarah Lumadue of Pickney Michigan; 4 grandchildren, Nathan and Alice Larson and Cooper and Colton Lumadue, two brothers, Eric Larson (Debbie) of Wichita and Phil Larson (Rose) of Galva, and a host of family and friends.

