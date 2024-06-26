Jeannette Marie Nichols

Jeannette Marie Nichols, 85, passed away on June 22, 2024, in The Villages, Florida (formerly of Coventry, CT). Born on August 23, 1938, in Kedgwick, New Brunswick, Canada, she moved to the United States where she met her husband, Billy.

Known for her generous, kind, and strong personality, Jeannette was an avid enthusiast of tennis, golf, mahjong, ceramics and gardening, each of which brought her much joy and provided many cherished memories with friends and family. Jeannette also spent many years working for Sabrina Pools in Coventry, CT.

Jeannette leaves behind a loving family, including her daughters Sandra Nichols Tagatac (Paul), Linda Nichols Maslowski (John), and Paula Nichols Turn (Ron); grandsons Richard M. Harrison, III (Jenn), Matthew W. Harrison (Jenni), and Nicholas L. Loncrini; great-granddaughter Cecelia Jean Harrison; sister Diana Caldwell (Joe) and brother Ghislain Doucet (Trenna). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Nichols; her father, Joseph Doucet; her mother, Jeanne Doucet; and siblings Raymond, Simon, and Simone Doucet.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Cornerstone Hospice who took such great care of her along with her long-time good friends, Deanna Miller, Patricia Kenefick, and Priscilla Rogerson.

Jeannette’s life was rich with love, laughter, and dedication, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.