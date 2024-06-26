93.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Pair arrested after vehicle stopped for suspiciously tinted windshield

By Staff Report
Kiriakis Eugene Brown
Marcus Patterson
Two men landed behind bars after the vehicle in which they had been traveling was stopped for a suspiciously tinted windshield.

The silver 2014 Cadillac sport utility vehicle was pulled over shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 221 and County Road 232, according to an arrest report from the Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy noticed the odor of “fresh marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.”

A passenger, 30-year-old Marcus Patterson of Wildwood, was in possession of a water bottle with green leafy buds inside. The buds tested positive for THC. He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

In addition, a second passenger, 30-year-old Kiriakis Eugene Brown, also of Wildwood, was wanted on an out-of-county warrant. He was also taken into custody and booked at the jail.

