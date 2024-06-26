Pair arrested after vehicle stopped for suspiciously tinted windshield

Two men landed behind bars after the vehicle in which they had been traveling was stopped for a suspiciously tinted windshield.

The silver 2014 Cadillac sport utility vehicle was pulled over shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 221 and County Road 232, according to an arrest report from the Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy noticed the odor of “fresh marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.”

A passenger, 30-year-old Marcus Patterson of Wildwood, was in possession of a water bottle with green leafy buds inside. The buds tested positive for THC. He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

In addition, a second passenger, 30-year-old Kiriakis Eugene Brown, also of Wildwood, was wanted on an out-of-county warrant. He was also taken into custody and booked at the jail.