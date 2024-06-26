90.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Patricia J. McCann, 90, passed away on June 21, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Emmett and Katherine Payton. Upon graduating from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia, she joined her father and brother, serving in the US Navy during the Korean War. She was among the first women enlisting in the US Navy from her area.

Patricia met Martin (Marty) while stationed at Pensacola, Florida and got married January 8, 1954 and spent her life caring for the family as they moved from place to place around the country and overseas. Patricia’s (Pat) greatest achievement was raising six children, all completing college with careers in health care and the military. In her spare time Pat worked in numerous Catholic church communities in many capacities, teaching religious education, singing in the choir and playing the organ. She also loved to make ceramics, sewing, painting, and crocheting and was an active Girl Scout leader. When Marty and Pat retired, they settled down in the Del Webb Spruce Creek community, where her fund-raising activity for the Veteran’s group fondly earned her the nickname “Flag Lady”. Her favorite activities included crossword and word search puzzles.

Pat is survived by her six children, Michael (Linda), Brian (Colleen), Sharon (Rick), Maureen (Doug), Jerome, and Neil. She is also survived by her sister Ellen (Joe). She has ten grandchildren, Patrick, Emily, Ian, MegMarie, Hannah, Aaron, Maura, Declan, Colum, and Maks. Pat also has five great grandchildren, Dahlia, Vivian, Payton, Josie, Matteo, and another great grandson on the way.

