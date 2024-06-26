Richard Sterling Roth

Richard Roth

It is with great respect and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Roth on June 24, 2024.

A devoted father, grandfather, educator, coach and community leader, Dick leaves behind a legacy of mentorship, inspiration and personal growth. Born on June 2, 1942, Dick grew up in the West Park neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from John Marshall High School, he met the love of his life Linda (nee Peter) on a blind date and they married in August of 1966.

A graduate of the University of Findlay, he began his career as a teacher and basketball coach at Uniota High School in Chillicothe, OH. His love and talent for coaching basketball gave him the opportunity to coach at several different programs including Elyria High School, Elyria West High School, Baldwin-Wallace University and Oberlin College. His passion for teaching eventually led him to pursue a Masters in Education from Baldwin-Wallace University.

From there, Dick transitioned into more senior level positions within his chosen field, including assistant principal at Keystone High School in LaGrange, OH, then on to assistant/associate principal and athletic director at Amherst Steele High School in Amherst, OH, before retiring. While working part-time in retirement, Dick established a new athletic program at Lorain County Community College.

A man of many accomplishments, perhaps one of his most proud was being elected as a two-term City of Elyria Councilman representing Ward 3. Outside of his professional life, Dick was a loving husband to Linda Roth, a proud father to Shawn (Dan) Harrell of Wintergarden, FL, Kristin Kelley of Ann Arbor, MI, and Scott (Michelle) Roth of Nashville, TN. He was also the beloved grandfather to Mallory and Brennan Harrell, Jack and Luke Kelley, and Devon Roth. His proud pup, Abbie must also not be forgotten.

Dick and Linda happily retired to The Villages, FL, nearly 20 years ago where Dick was able to live an active life up until nearly the very end, playing pickleball, softball, golf, and biking.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.