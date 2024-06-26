Sally Sue Forry

Sally Sue Forry peacefully passed on 06/20/2024. Sally was born in Aberdeen, WA, the daughter of Gilbert S. and Thelma Swanson.

She was an art and education major and graduate of Washington State University and Kansas State University. She taught elementary school in Colville, Clarkston, WA. and Huntsville, AL. She also taught art at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, AZ.

She was active in the art associations and the Womens Club in Sierra Vista, and participated in clubs and art activitiesin the Villages, FL. Sally was an avid genealogist and enjoyed life RVing across the country with her husband King.

She was preceded in death by daughter Gale L. Burton, husband of 8 years Lt. Glenn Edward Burton, and husband of 41 years Kingsley Ellis Forry.

She is survived by sons Gregory Edward Burton (Julia), of North Redington Beach, FL. , and Gary Edmond Burton (Gloria), Colville, WA; Step-children Gail Margaret Forry, Petersburg, TN., Jeffrey Edwin Forry (Pamela), Pasco WA., and Stephen Kingsley Forry (Darlene), Marienville, PA; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL.