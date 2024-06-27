Halina Los Battisti

In memory of Halina Los Battisti, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and beautiful soul.

Helen, as known by most, lived a life filled with love, joy, and music. Helen was known for her beautiful singing voice, which brought warmth and happiness to those around her. She had an immense love for her family, always placing them at the center of her world. Her home was a place of love, laughter, and memorable gatherings, where she shared her passion for life and music, and on occasion shared some of her baked polish goodies – Chrusciki (angel wings)! If you were special, you were lucky enough to receive one of her recorded special music events from her Church. Helen had the voice of a songbird!

A dedicated wife, Helen was the heart and soul of her family. She is survived by her loving husband, her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom cherished her deeply. She was also a beloved aunt, whose kindness and generosity touched the lives of her extended family. Helen spent many hours with family in the warm basements of her home and that of her in-laws, chatting, eating, drinking, and singing with all around her.

Helen’s legacy is one of love, joy, and an unwavering commitment to her family. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, her beautiful songs, and the profound impact she had on the lives of those who were fortunate to know and spend time with her.

Helen’s memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends, and her spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her. When you hear a songbird, think of Helen. When you see a butterfly, think of Helen. When you think of love, think of Helen.