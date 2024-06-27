Margaret Mary Dombek, 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on June 25, 2024. Margaret was born on December 9, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI to her loving parents; Gordon and Mary (Lewis) Rush. After her mother’s passing, Marge was cared for by her beloved grandmother Maggie, and eventually her step mother, Edith Rush.

Marge married Douglas Dombek in 1962 and spent over 61 adoring years together. The couple raised four sons and relocated to Florida in 1998. Marge has been a devout member and chorister of St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church since it’s doors opened in the early 2000s. Marge was a selfless woman and enjoyed spending her time volunteering at The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation as well as golfing, water aerobics, playing tennis, cooking, baking and reading. Marge was a social butterfly who loved to laugh and play games with friends. She was also a strong supporter of the Green Bay Packers.

Marge was very dedicated to her family and will be missed dearly and remembered fondly for being a kind and loving mother and grandmother.

Marge is survived by her beloved husband, Douglas Dombek, four sons; Scott Dombek, Jeffrey (Diane) Dombek, Douglas Jr. (Jennifer) Dombek, and Dr. Michael (Jessica) Dombek, as well as 6 adoring grandchildren: Kelly, Kristina, Amanda, Bo, Jack, and Mark, and a sister; Cyndy Hunt.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents and step mother, Edith Rush, her dear grandmother; Maggie Florence O’Brien, and a sister; Kathy Bartosch.