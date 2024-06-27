Patsy Lou Foxworth

Patsy Lou Foxworth, 82, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on June 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born on September 16, 1941, in Charleston, IL, to her loving parents; Theodore and Ida (Campbell) Crawley.

Patsy moved to Florida from Illinois as a child and shortly after her employment at Publix Supermarket, her love story began. Patsy always had her eye on Jimmy Foxworth and on July 10, 1960, the couple married, spent 64 wonderful years together and created a beautiful family and legacy. Together they raised 7 children and as they grew up, Patsy was involved in their sports games from coaching the team to operating concession stands.

Patsy was extremely dedicated to her family, she was a very talented seamstress and made clothing for her husband and children, even wedding dresses. Patsy was a beautiful and classy woman, always sharp dressed with her hair and nails done. She enjoyed spending her time shopping, cross stitching and crocheting, she left behind many handmade afghans that her family will treasure. Patsy was a school bus driver for 26 years and will be remembered fondly for her patience and kindness to others as well as her strength. She was also a loving and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jimmy Foxworth, her children; Molly Phillips, James (Shannon) Foxworth, Teddie (Howard) Nichols, Michael Foxworth, Donna Foxworth, Ronnie (Shirley) Foxworth, and Candice (John) Sullivan. She is also survived by her 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, beloved sister Rada Mae and several loving nieces and nephews.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Donald Crawley and Judy Onheiser, a grandson Ronnie Ray, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie.