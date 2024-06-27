Women with cocaine in bras arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

Two women with cocaine hidden in their bras were arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The women were traveling in a blue Toyota passenger car at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle ran a stop sign at Dustin Drive and Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Crystal Anne Clark, 38, of Belleview, “began messing with a large bulge in between her breasts,” the report said. When she removed her hands at an officer’s request, Clark was holding a pair of underwear and a cigarette pack. The cigarette pack held 1.9 grams of cocaine.

A female police officer was searching the second woman, 63-year-old Valerie Trainum of Summerfield, and when the police officer pulled on Trainum’s bra, cocaine was discovered. The North Carolina native also had drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Both women were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.