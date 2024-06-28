88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, June 28, 2024
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal vehicle

By Staff Report
Robert Mac Hazlett
Robert Mac Hazlett

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Leesburg.

Robert Mac Hazlett, 38, and a female companion were attempting to load a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina onto a trailer at about 4 p.m. Thursday when the owner of the vehicle saw what was happening, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The owner told police he did know Hazlett and never gave him permission to take the vehicle.

Hazlett claimed the City of Leesburg had issued a code enforcement order to a man named “Juan,” mandating the removal of the vehicle. However, a check with the city’s code enforcement division revealed the paperwork had not been issued to “Juan.”

Hazlett was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. The Hartford, Conn. native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

