Friday, June 28, 2024
Speeding driver from Brazil apprehended by deputy

By Staff Report
A speeding driver from Brazil was apprehended by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Gustavo Saldanha Soares, 22, of Orlando, was driving a vehicle at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 204 in Wildwood when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop, Saldanha Soares handed the deputy a Brazilian driver’s license. He said he did not have a driver’s license issued in the United States. He claimed he “used to have a Florida driver’s license, but it was not renewed.” He also claimed he was “in the process of buying the vehicle he was driving.”

The deputy confirmed that Saldanha Soares’ license had not been renewed due to “sanctions.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

