78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

Suspected thief turns himself in after multiple thefts at Walmart

By Staff Report
Milton Eugene Martin
Milton Eugene Martin

A suspected thief has turned himself in after multiple thefts at a Walmart store in The Villages.

Milton Eugene Martin, 61, of Wildwood, surrendered himself Thursday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building at Pinellas Plaza in The Village.

The Charleston, S.C. native went to the store at Sarasota Plaza twice on April 30 and again on May 19, according to arrest reports from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He went to the store on April 30 and went through the self-checkout lane where he paid for some items, but did not scan or pay for $29.35 worth of food. He returned to the store and placed two case of Zephyrhills water in a shopping cart. He left the store without paying for the water.

Martin went back to the store on May 19 and took his merchandise through the self-checkout aisle. Once again, he paid for some items, but did not scan or pay for $34.36 worth of food products.

He used a debit card in the purchases, leading to the discovery of his identity. A detective compared Walmart surveillance images against Martin’s driver’s license photo and his photos on social media.

Martin is facing three counts of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $450 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I paid all this money for a home thinking it was my ‘happy ending place’

A Village of DeLuna resident writes that she paid money for a home in The Villages for a “happy ending place.” But that’s not what she’s getting.

The rule is that children can’t live in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents signed a document when they bought in The Villages and they know full well that children are not allowed to live here.

Shameful reporting by The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Hillsborough resident was outraged when he saw something inappropriate in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos