Suspected thief turns himself in after multiple thefts at Walmart

A suspected thief has turned himself in after multiple thefts at a Walmart store in The Villages.

Milton Eugene Martin, 61, of Wildwood, surrendered himself Thursday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building at Pinellas Plaza in The Village.

The Charleston, S.C. native went to the store at Sarasota Plaza twice on April 30 and again on May 19, according to arrest reports from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He went to the store on April 30 and went through the self-checkout lane where he paid for some items, but did not scan or pay for $29.35 worth of food. He returned to the store and placed two case of Zephyrhills water in a shopping cart. He left the store without paying for the water.

Martin went back to the store on May 19 and took his merchandise through the self-checkout aisle. Once again, he paid for some items, but did not scan or pay for $34.36 worth of food products.

He used a debit card in the purchases, leading to the discovery of his identity. A detective compared Walmart surveillance images against Martin’s driver’s license photo and his photos on social media.

Martin is facing three counts of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $450 bond.