88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...

Judith L. Clark

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Judith L. Clark
Judith L. Clark

Judith L. Clark, was born October 16, 1945 to Myron and Jeanette Berman in Cleveland, Ohio. She was raised in Cleveland Heights and attended (mostly avoided attending) Silver’s Temple. She graduated from Heights High in 1963 and attended Kent State University before getting married to Alan Weiner. They had two children together, Raymond and Amanda. They divorced and several years later Judy met the love of her life Lenny Clark. They wed in 1983, bringing Lenny’s daughter Martha into the family. Judy passed away June 28, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Judy had a bubbly warm personality and a great sense of humor. She was generally smiling and laughing. She was quick witted and always interested in learning new things, and moving on from old things. No one could count the amount of classes she took, or the amount of jobs she went through. The family joked about her being a founding member of the w-2 of the month club. She and Lenny moved often and owned several businesses over the years. None of the businesses failed, they just didn’t thrive enough to hold her interest. The only job she did consistantly for over 40 years was to manage real estate. Her hobbies varied from jewelry making, to glass fusion and at one time included boating! For roughly three years Lenny and Judy spent their summers on Lake Erie, until she lost interest in that too. She always kept Lenny on his toes.

Judy is survived by her loving, patient, even saintly, spouse Lenny, her children Raymond (Elizabeth) Weiner, Amanda (Kenny) Kurland, and Martha Clark, and her grandchildren Rachel (Brendon) Fox, Anna Weiner, Sam Weiner, Rachel Kurland, Sara Kurland, Emily Kurland, Jasper Solt and Elsa Plank.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Exciting news about eatery and retailer

A resident of The Enclave at Dabney was excited to read about an eatery and a retailer coming to the area. He has a suggestion for another eatery he’d like to see come here.

Convicted felon should drop out of presidential race

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is a convicted felon and should drop out of the presidential race.

Rolling Acres Road roundabout a disaster waiting to happen

A motorist writes that the Rolling Acres Road roundabout is a disaster waiting to happen. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Repaired patches are more like speed bumps

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident contends that repaired patches are more like speed bumps on the multi-modal paths.

Who should we blame for Bad Parking?

A Village of Gilchrist resident says it appears to be entitled residents, not snowbirds, who are to blame for Bad Parking in The Villages.

Photos