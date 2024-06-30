Judith L. Clark

Judith L. Clark, was born October 16, 1945 to Myron and Jeanette Berman in Cleveland, Ohio. She was raised in Cleveland Heights and attended (mostly avoided attending) Silver’s Temple. She graduated from Heights High in 1963 and attended Kent State University before getting married to Alan Weiner. They had two children together, Raymond and Amanda. They divorced and several years later Judy met the love of her life Lenny Clark. They wed in 1983, bringing Lenny’s daughter Martha into the family. Judy passed away June 28, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Judy had a bubbly warm personality and a great sense of humor. She was generally smiling and laughing. She was quick witted and always interested in learning new things, and moving on from old things. No one could count the amount of classes she took, or the amount of jobs she went through. The family joked about her being a founding member of the w-2 of the month club. She and Lenny moved often and owned several businesses over the years. None of the businesses failed, they just didn’t thrive enough to hold her interest. The only job she did consistantly for over 40 years was to manage real estate. Her hobbies varied from jewelry making, to glass fusion and at one time included boating! For roughly three years Lenny and Judy spent their summers on Lake Erie, until she lost interest in that too. She always kept Lenny on his toes.

Judy is survived by her loving, patient, even saintly, spouse Lenny, her children Raymond (Elizabeth) Weiner, Amanda (Kenny) Kurland, and Martha Clark, and her grandchildren Rachel (Brendon) Fox, Anna Weiner, Sam Weiner, Rachel Kurland, Sara Kurland, Emily Kurland, Jasper Solt and Elsa Plank.