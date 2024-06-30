92.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Webster man driving pickup involved in fatal collision with motorcycle

By Staff Report

A Webster man driving a pickup was involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle in Hernando County.

The 67-year-old Webster man was driving a GMC 2500 pickup at 1:32 p.m. Saturday when he was exiting the Hernando County solid waste station located on Cortez Boulevard in Dade City and turned into the path of a Yamaha motorcycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 56-year-old Dade City man riding the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the collision. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The Webster man was not injured.

