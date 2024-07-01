Daughter jailed after allegedly popping blood vessel in mother’s eye

A mother has been arrested after allegedly popping a blood vessel in her mother’s eye during a brawl.

Sierra Lexus Kirkwood, 30, was arrested Saturday on charges of battery and resisting arrest at her home at 116 Woodlane Ave., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Kirkwood and her mother were having a “verbal altercation” when Kirkwood began “yelling and throwing household items,” the report said. Kirkwood threw a table at her mother and used a cell phone to hit her in the eye. The blow left a scratch mark by her mother’s eye and popped a blood vessel in her eye. When police arrived, the mother refused to answer questions.

Kirkwood resisted being take into custody. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center because she is already on probation.

Last year, Kirkwood was arrested on a drug offense while traveling in a car that ran a stop sign.

In 2017, Kirkwood was working at the Longhorn Steakhouse in Lady Lake where she was tracked down in connection with an altercation with her man friend. She was arrested on a charge of battery. She had been arrested with 10 baggies of synthetic marijuana in 2016 after a traffic stop near the Village of La Zamora gate.