Deborah Jo Ainslie

Deborah Jo Ainslie entered this world on September 20, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI, a petite thing of only 10 pounds, 4 ounces.

She was the daughter of a delightful Southern belle and a heroic Northerner. The day after her 5th birthday Deb received twin brothers, who quickly became the focus of her life. She never quite got over not being able to take them to Show & Tell, though. Deb had what some called a “sickly” childhood, but she knew no different. Any day she could play outside instead of watching others through a window was a good day. That attitude carried her through life.

She spent many years as a military spouse and also worked for the U.S. Army. She said the military life was the best thing she ever experienced. Imagine moving to a strange place but knowing you already had thousands of “family” waiting for you. Yeah, it was a great life.

She married the true love of her life, James Ainslie, in 1985 at Ft Knox, KY. They had wanted to get married on April Fool’s Day but, alas, Jim was going to be out of town. So instead, they got married on this nation’s most important holiday – Ground Hog Day. It was glorious – ground hogs were in attendance, a blizzard raged through the area, a memorable day.

Debbie was raised in the Lutheran church, and cherished her faith. She was a lover of life and all it represented. Although she did not fear death, she never welcomed it – and fought as hard as she could against it. She always had plans for more adventures, more joy, more help for others. You can’t do that from the grave. So rest assured she’s probably a bit miffed about having to leave the party early.

Deb was pre-deceased by her beloved brother, Matthew, and the parents she adored, Robert and Lena (Tillie Bland) Spees. Deb is survived by her amazing and devoted husband, Jim; her siblings Donna Arkowski (Christopher Korch), Rhett Spees, Rodney Spees (Deloris), and step-daughter Jamie Brandt (step granddaughters Sophie and Dori).

A special shout out to her many nieces and nephews who were her heart and soul. She wants you to know you were her favorite. Be kind, be generous, love.