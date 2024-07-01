Lee Roy Blue

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lee Roy Blue, who departed this life peacefully at the age of 98 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at The Villages Hospice House in The Villages, Florida, with his loved ones by his side.

Born on December 30, 1925, in Jackson Springs, North Carolina, Lee was the youngest of twelve children born to the late Malcomb Colin Blue and Maggie Ellen Bennett Blue. From an early age, he helped his father on the family farm, planting corn, wheat, rye, and fruit trees. After graduating high school in1943, Lee moved to Charlotte, North Carolina to work and live with his brother.

Drafted into the United States Navy during World War II, Lee served with distinction on board the USS Charles S. Sperry (DD-697), a destroyer. He bravely joined the battle before the Philippine invasion and continued his service until the end of the war in the Pacific. For his dedication and valor, he was awarded three medals: the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with four stars, the Philippine Liberation Medal with one star, and the World War II Victory Medal. Lee, 6 months following the war, returned to the States and received his honorable discharge in Norfolk, Virginia.

Following his military service, Lee sought to serve God and attended Bible college at L.I.F.E. in Los Angeles, California. He began his career as an Assistant Pastor at churches in Virginia, and then progressed on as pastor at churches in North Carolina, also spending two missionary years in Mexico. With the birth of his son, Lee made a career change into technical drawing and tool design, moving his family to northern California. His technical skill was sought after in building tools for the NASA space shuttle.

Beyond his professional and spiritual endeavors, Lee was a superb gardener who produced a bounty of fruits and vegetables in his various home plots. He also continued to nurture his spiritual life throughout his years, serving as a minister and church elder. He found fulfillment in guiding others in their faith lives.

Preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, his beloved first wife, Leona Blue; and his siblings, Lee leaves behind a legacy of love and service. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne Connick; his son, David Blue (Peggy); and his cherished granddaughter, Jessica Blue.

Lee Roy Blue’s life was a testament to faith, service, and love. He touched countless lives with his kindness, dedication, and unwavering spirit. His

memory will forever inspire those who knew and loved him.