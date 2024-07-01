Raymond Leroy Gleason

Raymond Leroy Gleaton, Jr., 78, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lake Panasoffkee.

He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on December 12, 1945 to Raymond (Sr.) and June Gleaton. Mr. Gleaton was a member of the VFW Post 10084 of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida and the American Legion Post 273 of Madeira Beach, Florida. He retired from the Police Department of Gulfport, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Dianne Susan Gleaton; son: Raymond Leroy Gleaton, III (Sarah) of Stuttgart, Germany, and 3 grandsons: Daniel Aaron Gleaton, Jared Christopher Gleaton, and Jackson Thomas Gleaton.

He was preceded in death by his son: Christopher Scott Gleaton and his grandson: Raymond Leroy Gleaton, IV.