88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Virginia Lee Lokken

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Virginia Lee Lokken
Virginia Lee Lokken

Virginia Lee Lokken, 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on June 12, 2024. Mrs. Lokken was born on November 27, 1946 to the late Foster and Ruth Will in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Mrs. Lokken is preceded in death by her son Micheal Lee Lokken as well as her sister Charlotte Rineck.

She is survived by her husband Larry Lokken; children Monica Lee King, Mitchell Lee Lokken and Monte Lee Lokken; grandchildren Melanie Jo King, Grant Lokken and Jacob Lokken as well as her sister Lana Ciszawski. She will be missed by her many loved ones and friends.

A memorial service will be held on July 13, at 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, located at 3560 Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We desperately need a Chick-fil-A for southern end of The Villages

A resident of Linden Isle says that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is needed at the southern end of The Villages.

Neighbors should have shown more compassion for grandchildren problem

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident believes neighbors should have shown more compassion for a Villager who had to take in his grandchildren. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

The choice

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares and contrasts the two presidential candidates.

Exciting news about eatery and retailer

A resident of The Enclave at Dabney was excited to read about an eatery and a retailer coming to the area. He has a suggestion for another eatery he’d like to see come here.

Convicted felon should drop out of presidential race

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is a convicted felon and should drop out of the presidential race.

Photos