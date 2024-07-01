Virginia Lee Lokken

Virginia Lee Lokken, 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on June 12, 2024. Mrs. Lokken was born on November 27, 1946 to the late Foster and Ruth Will in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Mrs. Lokken is preceded in death by her son Micheal Lee Lokken as well as her sister Charlotte Rineck.

She is survived by her husband Larry Lokken; children Monica Lee King, Mitchell Lee Lokken and Monte Lee Lokken; grandchildren Melanie Jo King, Grant Lokken and Jacob Lokken as well as her sister Lana Ciszawski. She will be missed by her many loved ones and friends.

A memorial service will be held on July 13, at 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, located at 3560 Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.