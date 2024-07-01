Wildwood’s Huey Street to close for drainage upgrade

City of Wildwood officials are advising travelers that Huey Street from Gamble Street to St. Clair Street will close to through traffic temporarily beginning Tuesday, July 2.

The closure will facilitate utility and drainage system upgrades along with roadway reconstruction and enhancements. Residents in the affected area will retain access to their properties at all times. Other traffic will be directed along local detours marked by signage.

“After several years of planning, design, and budgeting, we are eager to complete this project and bring these significant improvements to our citizens,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “As Wildwood continues to grow, we are working hard to ensure our infrastructure not only meets but exceeds the expectations and demands placed upon it.”

Hockenbury and the city’s contractor are closely managing construction schedules to reopen the road to traffic before the new academic year begins. Huey Street provides direct access to Wildwood elementary and middle high schools, and the improvements are expected to benefit bus, parent, and faculty travel.

“We want to assure the public we are seeking ways to minimize a necessary inconvenience as much as we possibly can,” Hockenbury said.

Officials also expect to provide short-term through access to and from parking areas in Millennium Park during the city’s July 3 Happy Birthday America celebration. Still, they encourage attendees to carpool and anticipate traffic backups for the popular annual event.