Audrey L. Smith

Audrey L Smith, 94, of Lady Lake, FL passed gently to the Promised Land on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Audrey was born August 8, 1929 in Woodhaven, Queens Co, New York to Fredrick W Smith and Lillian Kraus. She attended local schools and business school. Audrey first went to work as a book keeper then joined her brother, Harvey’s employment at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York City until her retirement.

In Audrey’s search for a warmer climate she saw an ad for The Villages, FL highlighting the village of “Orange Blossom Gardens”. That name called to her and in October 1982 she purchased land and a home in the original, historic section of that community.

Audrey was predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Lillian, a brother Harvey and his spouse and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. There are no surviving relatives.

Audrey lived a simple retired life caring for many cats and dogs over the years. She was an expert source for old movies, actors & actresses and entertainers. When Audrey entered a nursing home in 2015 she quickly made friends with residents and employees as she scooted her wheelchair up and down the hallways. She named the 3 peace lilies in the reception area April, May, June and made daily trips to talk sweetly to them which kept them flourishing for many years.

She assisted charities, especially the St Joseph’s Indian School, Shriners Children’s Hospital and the Salvation Army. Cornerstone Hospice took over Audrey’s care very compassionately and professionally for her last weeks.