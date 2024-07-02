Charles Hon Jr.

Charles Ray Hon Jr, 78, of Bushnell Florida passed away, June 21, 2024. “Ray” was born into a military family on May 15, 1946 at Fort Benning, Georgia.

His father Charles R Hon Sr, was among other things: glider pilot in the all-volunteer, behind enemy lines, World War II, Burma, Broadway Campaign. Ray’s mom, Bessie Louise, of two large Alabama families. She was a great cook, always ready to feed family and Ray’s close school friends; Keith Davis, Emory Atwell, and Tommy Ravenscroft, among others.

His older sister, Gayle Ann enjoyed helping raise their rescued baby bobcat. Younger brother by 18 months, Larry Tipton, was always ready for any adventure with Ray, being in Japan, Georgia, or Florida where the family finally settled. Ray a six-year veteran of the Army Reserves, met his future wife, Barbara and married after their college graduation in 1969.

Ray was able to land a job at Mercury Marine Outboard, St Cloud test plant, Lalax with his marine knowledge. He retired from Mercury after forty-two years of service. Ray and Barbara enjoyed the outdoors and picnicking at Dade Battlefield before and after marriage, what luck that they were able to find their dream home with historic sites near their favorite area.

Ray was an avid hunter, enjoyed quail hunting with English pointers he raised, parent child deer hunts with family on Sapelo Island, Georgia and primitive camping deer hunts on the Altamaha River in Georgia, an area he loved. Along Ray and Barbara’s almost fifty-five years of marriage they had two children; daughter; Sondra, now Sondra Knight of Bushnell, Florida: son; Charles Ray Hon III “Chad” of Bushnell, Florida. Chads marriage to his high school sweetheart, Christa Moore, added grandchildren to the family.

Their daughter now a professor in college after receiving her masters in Geology Engineering. Their son, Colt Raine Hon, currently working and studying in Gainesville. Ray and Barbara’s love of fishing, diving, spear fishing, and their love for the beautiful water of The Keys in Florida, which led to the purchase of two near by houses in Key West, Florida. They had many adventures and misadventures diving, fishing, and catching lobsters all around Florida, and in The Keys.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Bushnell, Florida on July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.