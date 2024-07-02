Elizabeth Ruth Baker

Elizabeth Ruth Baker, 90, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2014 at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House of Marion County. Elizabeth was born February 15, 1934 in Penn Yan, New York to her parents Harry Alexander and Ruth (Orth) Alexander.

Elizabeth was a retired Secretary in the Health Care Industry and had worked for over 25 years at Highland Hospital of Rochester, New York. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, Florida. She moved to Wildwood, Florida 20 years ago from Rochester, New York.

Elizabeth was survived by her loving sons: Steven Baker and his wife Marilyn of Ocala, FL and Scott Baker and his wife Terri of Burnt Hills, NY; brother: George Alexander and his wife Carol of Penn Yan, NY; five loving grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jack Alexander and her beloved husband Clifford A. Baker.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service to be held at a time to be announced at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida,