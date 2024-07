Mattie Lee Brock Youmans

Mattie Lee Brock Youmans, 94, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Temple Terrace, Florida on June 27, 2024. She was born in Weeksbury, Kentucky on July 2, 1929 to Barney and Gypsy Brock.

She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Plant City, Florida. She enjoyed sewing, painting, cooking, crafting, and gardening.

She is survived by her daughters: Vonda Gainey (Ronald) of Plant City, Florida, Wanda Youmans Rimmer of Brandon, Florida, and Marsha Youmans Glass (Randy Kreisel) of Beverly Hills, Florida; grandchildren: Lisa Campbell (David), John Stine (Penney), Leanne Reed (Kirby Delozier), Krysta G. Heitman (Greg), Katyna (Claudine), Mark Weaver (Olivia), Mike Rimmer (Linda), and Derek Glass (Heather); many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and sister: Dora Mae Smith of Deland, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband: Linton W. Youmans; son-in-laws: David Sandy Rimmer and Jimmy E. Stine; step granddaughter: Paula Franklin; brothers: Delbert Brock and David Brock; sister: Manchie Walsingham, Joann Pope, and Thelma Edwards.

A private service for family will be held at a later date.