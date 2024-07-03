Driver who lost license after DUI caught back behind wheel

A driver who lost his license after a drunk driving arrest was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Charles Christopher Miller, 60, of Wildwood, was driving a red Dodge pickup at about 10 a.m. Tuesday northbound on U.S. 301 near County Road 466A when he was spotted by a police officer who was aware Miller’s license has been suspended, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Miller’s license had been suspended in March 2023.

Miller was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended due to DUI. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.