Jason Robert Kline

In the early morning of June 25, 2024, Jason Robert Kline passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side, after a courageous battle with ALS. Jason was 52 years old.

Jason was born on February 28, 1972, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Jason is survived by his wife Tammy Kline and her three children Bryn Smith, Keegan Smith, and Chase Smith, his mother Debra Kline and father Jim Kline, his sister Tiffany Sevey, brother Billy Kline along with his nephews Devon Moll whom he shares an unbreakable bond with, Austin Sevey, and, whom he calls the “Little Guy” Kamden Sevey, also Lainey Decker whom he took pride in raising as his daughter.

After years of committing to not getting married, Jason met the one who changed his mind. He married whom he calls “the love of his life”. Jason and Tammy married in Key West, FL on February 21, 2020. Their life together was short but full of love that only comes once in a lifetime and shined wherever they went.

Jason prided himself on being an entrepreneur in life. Jason had a way of seeing things differently than those around him and was often thought of as crazy or that his idea wouldn’t work that was his fuel to make it happen. He had a career that included building homes, real estate, oil and gas industry, farming, rock quarry mining, and his latest adventure in the solar industry where he has built a successful business as a solar farm developer.

Jason could lighten the room and turn heads without saying a word, not sure if it was because he was 6’4″ and handsome or his amazing smile. His connection with people always started with checking the other person out then if he felt a connection they would become a friend for life. He had a way of taking care of the people he loved.

Jason was very proud to be a pilot and loved to fly. Although he had not had the chance in years to fly, he often told stories, watched every airplane that flew overhead, checked out all the private planes at the airports, and loved going to air shows. Hunting and fishing were a huge passion for Jason. Any chance he could get he would be out in the ocean fishing.

Jason was blessed with a loving family and many great friends whom he loved like family.