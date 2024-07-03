93.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Nicaraguan arrested while riding motorcycle with bogus Texas tag

By Staff Report
Alex Eduardo Rivera Ruiz
A Nicaraguan was arrested while riding a motorcycle with a bogus Texas temporary tag on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Axel Eduardo Rivera Ruiz, 29, of Kissimmee, was riding the motorcycle at about 9 a.m. Monday when an officer noticed the suspicious temporary tag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer immediately noted the temporary tag was “too wide and thin” and printed on the “wrong paper.”

During a traffic stop, Rivera Ruiz was asked for his driver’s license. He spoke “broken English” and could only show a picture of the title for the motorcycle. A bilingual officer arrived on the scene to provide interpretation. Rivera Ruiz adamantly denied the temporary tag was counterfeit, but a computer check revealed the tag was not valid.

Rivera Ruiz was arrested on charges of fraud and possession of a counterfeit tag. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,650 bond.

