Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Villagers fear they’ll be forced to sell homes due to rising costs

By Meta Minton

Financially struggling Villagers are hoping to see the amenity fee cap restored.

The Amenity Authority Committee has recognized that the issue is serious enough to keep as a continuing discussion item on its agenda. The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Savannah Center.

“Many of us are on a fixed income and struggle to keep up. I have known some people who have thrown in the towel and had to sadly leave The Villages,” said Theresa Donehower of the Village of Mira Mesa. “My husband and I have had a talk of what our future will look like financially.”

While those coping with uncertainty about future finances want to see the cap restored, others believe a promise was broken in 2019 when the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both agreed to abandon the cap.

“When we purchased our home in 2017, we were told that there was a cap of $155. It was not put in writing so there goes any legal challenges,” said Villager David Given.

He believes there should be a cap on the homes purchased before a certain date.

“Any new homes or re-sales would fall under a new higher cap limit. We live using Social Security and with everything going up, I can see where we will be forced to sell our home. Putting a cap back on may/will allow us to live the rest of our lives here, in paradise.”

Brenda Griggs wholeheartedly agrees.

“The amenity fees have increased double from my first bill. There has to be a cap or The Villages will not be affordable to residents on fixed incomes. We pay infrastructure increases due to failure of inadequate products used in the infrastructure. This increase should not be constantly passed on to residents,” she said.

As of Jan. 1, the prevailing rate for new homes and resales climbed to $195 per month. Homeowners who remain in their residence are subject to amenity rate hikes in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

