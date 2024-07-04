84.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Homeless man arrested after pitching tent near RV campground

By Staff Report
Patrick Reed
A homeless man was arrested after making an unwanted return and pitching a tent near a local RV campground.

Patrick Reed, 67, was found shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday by a tent on a wooded lot near the Wildwood RV Village Campground on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy saw that Reed was in possession of a marijuana grinder. He was also in possession of 3.4 grams of marijuana and an edible THC gummy.

The deputy confirmed that Reed had previously been banned from the private property.

The Pensacola native was taken into custody on charges of drug possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,500.

