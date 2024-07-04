John Raymond O’Leary

John Raymond O’Leary of Wildwood Florida was born on January 23, 1936 and passed away peacefully on July 2, 2024. He was 88 years old.

He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth Diane O’Leary and son of Thomas Francis O’Leary Sr. and Mary Gore O’Leary. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years and his three children: John Jr (Dr. Michelle West,) Mary Beth Mayo, and Stephen Thomas (Dr. Jennifer Johnson). He is also survived 10 grandchildren (Hannah, Patrick, Mark, Stephanie, Nathan, Natalie, Emilie, John, Justin and Jacqui and 7 great grandchildren.) John was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

He graduated from Tufts University in 1957 with a degree in civil engineering. Upon graduation he was commissioned into the US Navy. He served on the USS Hancock and USS Decatur for 2 years. After that he joined the Bureau of Public Roads (Federal Highway Administration). He had to complete a 3-year training program in Hartford, CT during which he met his wife in Elizabeth Park. They married in 1961 in West Hartford and moved to Wethersfield where they raised their family. John worked for the Bureau in Hartford for 34 years. He and his wife moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 1993 where he enjoyed playing golf, volunteering to usher for plays and operas, and watching naval ships and dolphins swim by their condo deck. They retired to Florida in 2001 where he continued to play golf and bridge and volunteer in St Paul’s food pantry. He was a Third Degree in the Knights of Columbus He lived in FL until he died on July 2, 2024, leaving behind his wife of 62 years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E Co Rd 462 Wildwood, FL 34785 followed a burial with US Navy Honor Guard at 12:30 p.m. in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.