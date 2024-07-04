Robert Dingle

Robert Grover Dingle, 85yrs 2 months and days, passed away 06/30/2024 in Lady Lake the Villages, Florida.

Robert was born in Ottumwa, Iowa at his grandmother’s house to Robert Edward Dingle and Odessa Mae Huff on April 10th, 1939. He graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a Major in Lithography. He married the love of his life Janet Luanne Dudley January 3rd, 1959, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He worked as a Professional Lithographer for over 40years in Iowa, Arizona, and Colorado. He also was a truck driver delivering new cars until he reached retirement age. Then he sold high dollar Motorhome/Busses for over 25 years and did Interior reconstruction on used busses for customers, sold them for over 25 years, Owner of multiple Thoroughbred Racehorses, and worked on golf carts in Florida until his time of death. He never retired. He was an avid golfer, sharing his love for golf with anyone willing to learn.

He traveled the world with his wife Luanne, took his sister Odessa to Ireland and traveled Italy with his granddaughter Alyson for the US team around Italy for a month. Our father’s most treasured time was spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He was known for his fierce hugs, big kisses and biting your cheek. He was a true Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Rays fan. He loved life, sharing his childhood stories and jokes, but mostly sharing his knowledge.

Robert preceded in death by his parents Robert and Odessa Dingle, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Merle and Mildred Dudley, brother Edward Dingle, two sisters Odessa Brobry and Myra Race, Nephew Mark Dingle, Niece Lorrie Leon.

Robert leaves behind his wife Janet Luanne Dingle of 65 years, Sons Brent (Theresa) Dingle of Fort Lupton, CO, Shawn (Mindy) Dingle of Waxhaw, NC, Daughter Pamela (Randy) Mckay of Deep River, IA, Son Benjamin (Crystal) Dingle of Nevada, IA. Sister Toni (Leroy) Ague of Cedar Rapids, IA, Sister-in-law Diana (Greg) Dudley of Opelika, AL, Brother in laws Ed and Dan Dudley of Arizona. Grandchildren Dustin (Bri) Gerhardt of Parker, CO, Nicholas (Channy) Conway of Delta, CO, Sara Dingle of Weirsdale, FL, Alicia (Ben) Mast of Kinross, IA, Nathan (Stormee) Shaffer of Montezuma, IA, Jake (Shania) of Thornton, CO, Shaylynn (Ben) Garding of Windsor, CO, Kyle (Amanda) Mckay of Eureka, MO, Alyson (Matthew) Wiles of Kalona, IA, Hayden Weikle of KS, Trinity Dingle of Eureka, MA, Cassidy Clair of Nevada, IA Robert and Faith Dingle both of Waxhaw, NC, Brazen Dingle both of Nevada, IA. Great-Grandchildren Teagan Mast and Sage Scheibe both of Kinross, IA, Mathew Dingle of Thornton, CO, Theodore Wiles of Kalona, IA, Elena Wall of Thornton, CO, Maverick Wiles of Kalona, IA, Grace Conway of Delta, CO, Forrest Garding of Windsor, CO. Many Nieces and Nephews and so many loving friends over the years.