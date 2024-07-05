Gerald Newsome, 87, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2024. He was born in Wildwood, Florida on August 5, 1936 to Huston and Viola Newsome.
He was a member of St. Catherine United Methodist Church. Mr. Newsome retired from Pasco Motor in Dade City, Florida. He was a father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a great-great grandfather.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years: Joyce Newsome of Homosassa, Florida; son: Jerry Newsome (Brenda) of Bronson, Florida; daughter: Mery Worthington (Tom) of Crystal River, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, and sister-in-law: Joan Newsome of Webster, Florida.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.
A service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Reverend Terry Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Matchett Cemetery in Webster, Florida.