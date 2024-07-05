88.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 5, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gerald Newsome, 87, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2024. He was born in Wildwood, Florida on August 5, 1936 to Huston and Viola Newsome.

He was a member of St. Catherine United Methodist Church. Mr. Newsome retired from Pasco Motor in Dade City, Florida. He was a father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a great-great grandfather.

He is survived by: his wife of 58 years: Joyce Newsome of Homosassa, Florida; son: Jerry Newsome (Brenda) of Bronson, Florida; daughter: Mery Worthington (Tom) of Crystal River, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, and sister-in-law: Joan Newsome of Webster, Florida.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.

A service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Reverend Terry Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Matchett Cemetery in Webster, Florida.

