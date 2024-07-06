89.1 F
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Gary Lee Campbell

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Gary Lee Campbell, 73, Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away on June 8, 2024 at his residence in Lake Panasoffkee. Gary was born on June 20, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to his parents Manard Campbell and Violet Campbell.

Gary grew up “by a mudhole next to a crossroads” in Russell’s Pt. Ohio, on the area’s showpiece, Indian Lake. He played bass in the family bar band for over 20 years all around central Ohio, while managing from behind the bar, too. Gary moved to the Inverness and Rutland area in1992 to raise horses and was a delivery man for the Citrus County Chronicle and St. Petersburg Times for most of the next three decades. His beloved Sherri died many years before he did. He loved his horse “Bill” who he raised from a foal.

He is survived by his friend Matthew Terry and his wife Allison Klay of Rutland, Florida.

