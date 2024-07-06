80.1 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Rickey W. Kinser passed away July 3rd in Fruitland Park, Florida. Originally from Bloomington, Indiana, at age 77.

He was born on March 14, 1947 and worked for Kroger in Indiana 32 years as a Produce Manager. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1965.

He is survived by his wife, Sandi Kinser and they share a blended family of six children: River Arnold (Brak), Sondra Berg (Carl), Michelle Crouch, Angie Connor (Jeff), Jack Halstead (Erica), and Rick Kinser, Jr.; their grandchildren: Haley Berg, Abby Connor, Emme Connor, Carson Halstead, Aiden Halstead, Anthony Kinser, Dustin Kinser; great grandchildren: Carmen and Payson Miller, Kacer Roberts, and Braelynn Berg.

He is survived by his sister, Becky Kinser Arthur, brother-in-la, Tony Caputo, sister-in-law, Phyllis Kinser and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He loved his friends, Lawrence Wilkerson, Tom Ruemler, John Pancinni, and Mark Minett. He enjoyed cooking out and watching sports with them.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lenord (Dick) and Wanda Kinser, Sister Karen Caputo, brother Nick Kinser, nieces Jill Caputo and Courtney Haines and two infants, Anthony Halstead and Tonya Kinser.

