By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Thomas MacDougal Taylor, age 68, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away at home surrounded by family.

Tom retired in 2014 from McGraw-Hill Education after 40 years of service. He was born March 3, 1955, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Claud and Joan (Griesheimer) Taylor.

He was predeceased by his father. Tom is survived by his mother Joan Taylor, sister Sally Taylor, wife Jerrilea (Conrad) Taylor, daughters Jessica Taylor and Jaymie (Mike) Kenney, and grandchildren; Brianna Taylor, Thomas Giancola, Graham Kenney and Harper Kenney.

First and foremost, Tom loved the Lord. And his unfailing love for his family, music, hunting (and his hunting family) was constant. He had an uncanny knack for giving nicknames that always stuck. To know Tom was to love him, he was truly special. It goes without saying, but he will be greatly missed and will live in the hearts of many forever. Legends (rainbows) never die.

