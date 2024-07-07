Audi-driving snowbird gets break after DUI arrest in The Villages

An Audi-driving snowbird has won a break in a drunk driving case in The Villages.

Russell Schneider, 73, of Boston, Mass. pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He had been facing a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Schneider was driving a white 2018 Audi at about 9 p.m. Jan. 4 when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Old Camp Road and Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Schneider had glassy eyes, droopy eyelids and mannerisms that were “lethargic.” He admitted he had consumed “a few beers.” He got out of the vehicle and was unsteady on his feet.

Schneider offered to have a passenger take over driving the vehicle. Instead, the deputy who made the traffic stop invited Schneider to participate in field sobriety exercises. He refused.

“Just take me in,” Schneider said.

He proceeded to walk to the squad car and attempted to open a rear passenger door.

He initially refused to provide a breath sample, but changed his mind. He blew samples that registered .073 an .064 blood alcohol content, below the legal limit of .08.