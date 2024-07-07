95.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...

George Everett Jones Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
George Everett Jones Jr.
George Everett Jones Jr.

Everett Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2024, in hospice care, The Villages, Florida.

He was born on November 23rd, 1935 in Laureldale, PA to the late G Everett Jones Sr., and Esther (Breidegam) Jones. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1953 and then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He volunteered for 17 years with the local fire company as an ambulance driver and fire police. He retired from AT&T as a senior operator in communications after 31 years.

Softball was always a big part of his life. From playing on the local fire company team in PA., to 33 years in the Villages, FL. When he wasn’t able to play, he continued on as an umpire and than as a devoted fan. Thanks to all of you in the Villages Softball Community. He loved you all!

Everett is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Anne (Tarbotton) Jones, Villages, FL. His son Larry E Jones, Centerport, PA, Linda M. (Jones) Gilmer, Leesport, PA, and Karen E. Jones, Allentown, PA. Son-in-law, Kevin Gilmer. Grandchildren Andrew Gilmer (Heather), Leesport, PA, and Kelly Toth (Josh), Hardy, VA. Great-grandsons Austin, Aiden, and Arthur Gilmer and Jackson and Miles Toth. Niece Raelene Erb, and nephews Scott and Kevin Leibold.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Grace.

Services will be held Thursday, July 11, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Oxford, FL. Visitation with the family at 10:30 a.m. followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take lots of water and an umbrella to Shallow Creek

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor warns fellow golfers to take plenty of water and an umbrella to the new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course.

Why do you think so many Villagers are working at Publix?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that Villagers are forced to work at Publix and elsewhere “just to survive.”

Vote for Trump will begin dismantling of our democracy

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 report and believes that a vote for Donald Trump will begin the dismantling of our democracy.

Children living in the Village of Linden

A Village of Linden resident has something to say to her neighbors who have been up in arms about children living in the neighborhood.

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

A Village of Sanibel resident longs for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

Photos