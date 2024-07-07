George Everett Jones Jr.

Everett Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2024, in hospice care, The Villages, Florida.

He was born on November 23rd, 1935 in Laureldale, PA to the late G Everett Jones Sr., and Esther (Breidegam) Jones. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1953 and then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He volunteered for 17 years with the local fire company as an ambulance driver and fire police. He retired from AT&T as a senior operator in communications after 31 years.

Softball was always a big part of his life. From playing on the local fire company team in PA., to 33 years in the Villages, FL. When he wasn’t able to play, he continued on as an umpire and than as a devoted fan. Thanks to all of you in the Villages Softball Community. He loved you all!

Everett is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Anne (Tarbotton) Jones, Villages, FL. His son Larry E Jones, Centerport, PA, Linda M. (Jones) Gilmer, Leesport, PA, and Karen E. Jones, Allentown, PA. Son-in-law, Kevin Gilmer. Grandchildren Andrew Gilmer (Heather), Leesport, PA, and Kelly Toth (Josh), Hardy, VA. Great-grandsons Austin, Aiden, and Arthur Gilmer and Jackson and Miles Toth. Niece Raelene Erb, and nephews Scott and Kevin Leibold.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Grace.

Services will be held Thursday, July 11, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Oxford, FL. Visitation with the family at 10:30 a.m. followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m.