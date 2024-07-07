93.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Harold Schwartz made us a promise and the promise has been broken

By Maureen McQuaid

As a senior living on a fixed income, I would definitely like to see a cap on the amenity fee reinstated.  

I live in the Spanish Springs area and as the amenity fee has grown, it seems our amenities have lessened.

Pools, golf courses, and even the movie theater have been taken from us, and yet my amenities fee has continued to skyrocket.  My monthly bill for water and amenities has skyrocketed, and the water is the smaller portion.  

How many times have I heard neighbors say, “This is not what Harold Schwartz intended. He cared about people.”

Many folks on fixed incomes are forced to sell their homes because of rising costs, and the ever increasing amenities fees are certainly a part of that problem.  

Maureen McQuaid is a resident of the Village of El Cortez.

