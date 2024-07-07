95.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...

Robert Frank Smith Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Robert Frank Smith Jr.
Robert Frank Smith Jr.

Smith, Robert Frank Jr, 80 left this earth exactly as he had wished, calmly under anesthesia after an extended, difficult heart operation, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Robert was born in Trenton NJ Oct 15, 1943, at Ft Dix to Robert F and to Clara F (Haynes) Smith. Later, Robert decided to join the Navy in 1960. He was honorably discharged in 1966, married Diane E Holton (1948-2017), they had 2 sons Russell and Richard while living in Florida.

In 1987, Robert married his second wife Marilyn. Together, they had one daughter Samantha. They eventually retired from their family-owned Satellite Uplink Transmission Service. They volunteered many hours at VFW POST 4493 in Candler where Robert is a Past Commander of Post 4493, Past District 22 Cmdr, and outgoing Quartermaster.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn L (Atkinson) Smith, their children Samantha (Adam) Smith-Cyr of GA, Carolyn (Brent) Stuart of TN, Richard F Smith, and Russell W Smith of Ocala, 2 sisters Gloria McGuire of FL and Patricia A (David) Lemasters of Ohio, 5 grandchildren, lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, and Uncle Ernie Haynes in TX. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take lots of water and an umbrella to Shallow Creek

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor warns fellow golfers to take plenty of water and an umbrella to the new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course.

Why do you think so many Villagers are working at Publix?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that Villagers are forced to work at Publix and elsewhere “just to survive.”

Vote for Trump will begin dismantling of our democracy

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 report and believes that a vote for Donald Trump will begin the dismantling of our democracy.

Children living in the Village of Linden

A Village of Linden resident has something to say to her neighbors who have been up in arms about children living in the neighborhood.

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

A Village of Sanibel resident longs for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

Photos