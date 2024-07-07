Robert Frank Smith Jr.

Smith, Robert Frank Jr, 80 left this earth exactly as he had wished, calmly under anesthesia after an extended, difficult heart operation, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Robert was born in Trenton NJ Oct 15, 1943, at Ft Dix to Robert F and to Clara F (Haynes) Smith. Later, Robert decided to join the Navy in 1960. He was honorably discharged in 1966, married Diane E Holton (1948-2017), they had 2 sons Russell and Richard while living in Florida.

In 1987, Robert married his second wife Marilyn. Together, they had one daughter Samantha. They eventually retired from their family-owned Satellite Uplink Transmission Service. They volunteered many hours at VFW POST 4493 in Candler where Robert is a Past Commander of Post 4493, Past District 22 Cmdr, and outgoing Quartermaster.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn L (Atkinson) Smith, their children Samantha (Adam) Smith-Cyr of GA, Carolyn (Brent) Stuart of TN, Richard F Smith, and Russell W Smith of Ocala, 2 sisters Gloria McGuire of FL and Patricia A (David) Lemasters of Ohio, 5 grandchildren, lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, and Uncle Ernie Haynes in TX.