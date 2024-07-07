Two cars engulfed in flames at Walmart parking lot

Two cars were destroyed by fire at a Walmart parking lot.

The blaze erupted in the middle of the afternoon Saturday at the Walmart on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from the flames.

Manny Bermudez of Robb Harrison Realty, Inc. shot video of the blaze and shared it with Villages-News.com

The charred remains of the vehicles remained in the parking lot Saturday night. One was still there Sunday morning. Other cars also sustained damage, according to witnesses.