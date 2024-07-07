86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Two cars engulfed in flames at Walmart parking lot

By Staff Report

Two cars were destroyed by fire at a Walmart parking lot.

The blaze erupted in the middle of the afternoon Saturday at the Walmart on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from the flames.

Manny Bermudez of Robb Harrison Realty, Inc. shot video of the blaze and shared it with Villages-News.com

The charred remains of the vehicles remained in the parking lot Saturday night. One was still there Sunday morning. Other cars also sustained damage, according to witnesses.

At least two cars were destroyed by the fire July 6th evening Photo Facebook User Melissa Crosby
At least two cars were destroyed by the fire Saturday at the Walmart in Summerfield. (Photo Facebook User Melissa Crosby)
The aftermath on Sunday morning after cars went up in flames at Walmart in Summerfield on Saturday. Photo Facebook user Dan Bader
The aftermath on Sunday morning after cars went up in flames at Walmart in Summerfield on Saturday. (Photo Facebook user Dan Bader)

