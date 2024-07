Christine Kelly

Christine Kelly passed away on June 14, 2024, at the age of 88, in The Villages, Florida. She was born on April 22, 1936, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Christine was a very loving and caring person, known for being a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, where she found solace and community. Christine had a passion for golfing, quilting, and other types of crafts, which brought her joy and fulfillment throughout her life.