83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 8, 2024
type here...

Stephen P. Sugrue

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Stephen P. Sugrue
Stephen P. Sugrue

Stephen P. Sugrue, was born and raised in Cambridge on Huron Ave.

Steve attended the Russell elementary school, class of ’63 and CHLS, class of ’67. He attended Boston State College and then began a career teaching middle school social studies with the Cambridge School Department.

Over his more than 30 years teaching, he taught at the Fitzgerald, Tobin, King, Kennedy and Longfellow schools. Steve loved his students and tried to help them both in class and out in the community.

Steve raised a family in Melrose and as a father, was active in the girls’ soccer program as well as pee wee hockey. He retired to Florida and lived in the Villages, where he succumbed to several long-term illnesses. He will be missed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trash left behind my renters in my neighborhood

A Village of Citrus Grove resident is sick and tired of the trash left behind at a rental unit in her neighborhood.

Veteran fears what Trump cult could do our nation

A Village of Woodbury resident, who served in the U.S. Navy, is fearful of what the cult of Trump could do to our country. He has written his first-ever Letter to the Editor.

Take lots of water and an umbrella to Shallow Creek

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor warns fellow golfers to take plenty of water and an umbrella to the new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course.

Why do you think so many Villagers are working at Publix?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that Villagers are forced to work at Publix and elsewhere “just to survive.”

Vote for Trump will begin dismantling of our democracy

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 report and believes that a vote for Donald Trump will begin the dismantling of our democracy.

Photos