Stephen P. Sugrue

Stephen P. Sugrue, was born and raised in Cambridge on Huron Ave.

Steve attended the Russell elementary school, class of ’63 and CHLS, class of ’67. He attended Boston State College and then began a career teaching middle school social studies with the Cambridge School Department.

Over his more than 30 years teaching, he taught at the Fitzgerald, Tobin, King, Kennedy and Longfellow schools. Steve loved his students and tried to help them both in class and out in the community.

Steve raised a family in Melrose and as a father, was active in the girls’ soccer program as well as pee wee hockey. He retired to Florida and lived in the Villages, where he succumbed to several long-term illnesses. He will be missed.