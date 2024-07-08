Three-story parking garage set to open this fall in Wildwood

Wildwood’s Main Street Parking Garage remains on track to open this fall despite a delay.

Commissioners Monday approved $902,772 for two payments and a change order on the $6.6-million project.

Payments were made to Finfrock Industries which holds a design-build contract for the project and produces its own precast concrete.

Constructed on city-owned property across U.S. 301 from City Hall, the garage will feature two stairways and an elevator.

Planning Director Melanie Strickland said elevator construction was delayed and now is set for later this month.

“We had to work with their schedule,” she said.

The $37,540 change order was due to removal of old foundation material on the site.

The three-story, 126-space structure is nearly complete with signage, landscaping and electrical work remaining.

Considered a catalyst for downtown development, the garage will provide parking for existing and future businesses.

An 8,000-square-foot commercial building named the Railyard, a few doors south, is part of the downtown upgrades.

Strickland said that project also is “moving along.”