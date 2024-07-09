Peggy Ann Paulson

Peggy Ann Paulson, age 77, passed away at her residence at Trinity Springs in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Born on September 9, 1946, in Pasadena, California, Peggy grew up as the daughter of a Naval Aviator. Her childhood was spent on Naval Air Stations throughout the United States, including Ford Island, Hawaii, and Pensacola, Florida. Peggy graduated from Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, and then earned her Associate’s Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Peggy began her career in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, working for the Coursey Development Group. She then became part of the startup team at the Louisiana Lottery in 1991 before moving to her dream job as an accountant for Clegg’s Nursery, where she retired in 2016. She was a long-time member of Jefferson United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, where she also served on the finance committee for several years.

During her retirement, Peggy, known to her grandchildren as “Honey,” moved to The Woodlands, Texas, where she helped found the Sun Setters Club at One Lakes Edge. In 2021, she moved one last time to The Villages, Florida, where she continued her passion for community by helping to form several social clubs to welcome newcomers to the area.

Growing up in Hawaii and Pensacola, Peggy fell in love with the salt water and sand and cherished her beach get aways with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, as well as a very opinionated and diehard LSU Tiger fan.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Perrin Barden of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her mother, Margaret Louise Barden of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her brother, Col. Kenneth (Ken) Perrin Barden, Jr. of Jackson, Mississippi; and her son, Raymond Scott Bowen of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by her son, Stephen Kevin Bowen; daughter-in-law, Monica Morse Bowen; daughter-in-law, Danielle Bowen; grandchildren, Peyton Bowen, Bryce Bowen, and Hazel Bowen and nephew, Kenneth Perrin Barden III his wife Abigail and their children, Perrin, Pearce, O’Sullivan, James and Elanor; Peggy is also survived by her dear friend Steve Reints.