Tuesday, July 9, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
William T. Barie

William Thomas Barie, age 84, passed away at his home on July 3, 2024. Bill was born on September 6, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Earl Nicolos and Anna Susdynski) Barie.

After graduating from high school, he worked as a printer for Gimbels for 10+ years. He later retired from the Post Office after 40 years of service.

Bill was very athletic up until the very end as he was an umpire and scorekeeper along with being affectionately known as “Pickleball Bill.”

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Barie.

Bill was survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ada A. Barie; son, Michael, Daughter-In-Law Lisandra Barie; sisters, Catherine Barie Smith and Janet Caridas; three grandchildren, Janell and Greg Baden, Alexander Barie and Sean Michael Barie along with one great grandson, Bo Baden.

