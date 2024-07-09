75.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Woman armed with steak knife allegedly cuts man’s hand

By Staff Report
Vanessa Ster
Vanessa Ster

A Wildwood woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly wielding a steak knife during an altercation.

Vanessa Ster, 37, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the altercation Sunday at her home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ster and a man were involved in an argument when she left a bedroom and returned with a steak knife. She attempted to stab the man, “using a downward motion at which time he blocked his face with his hands causing the knife to cut the back of his left hand,” the report said.

Ster fled the residence, but later turned herself in at the Wildwood Police Department.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

In 2007, she had been convicted in Marion County on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

