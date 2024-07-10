Nelson O Albrecht

The Villages – Nelson Albrecht, 90, passed away on June 30, 2024.

Nelson was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; his parents, Otto and Grace Albrecht; and sister, Nancy A. Conklin.

He is survived by his nephew and wife, Brion and Nancy Conklin and a niece Aimee Conklin.

He was born in Rochester, New York, graduating from Irondequoit High School. He earned a BS Degree from Alfred University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and was the University’s Cadet Corp Commanding Officer. Upon graduation, he accepted a Regular Army Commission. During his military service he had many interesting and challenging assignments. He commanded Air Defense and Field artillery batteries and was a DOD Research and Development Coordinator, Military Assistance Officer, Aide de Camp, and Secretary General Staff Officer.

He then pursued a career in government contact management specialized in commercial government procurements. He joined Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in 1984 where he was their Director of Government Contracts and Government Contacts Corporate Adjunct Legal Counsel. Nelson was a member of the 103rd Congress’ “800 Panel” tasked with revising the Federal Procurement Regulations. Subsequently, he received the Presidential “Hammer Award” for creating the first US government commercial multi-million dollar aircraft contract.

After retiring from Gulfstream Aerospace, he did Commercial Government Contract consulting and lectured on the subject of the Mayflower Compact’s impact on the U.S. Constitution. Having lived in many different states and countries, Nelson and Jean had an interesting, adventurous, fun filled and happy life. They moved to the Villages in 1999, and continued that life enjoying foreign and domestic travels in their retirement as well as golf, theater, and classical music. He was an avid reader and a former model railroader.