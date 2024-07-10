90.8 F
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Philip H. Van Amerongen passed on June 20, 2024. He was born on June 18, 1941.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Sherry Van Amerongen; Children: William, Duane, Kristina, Philip R., and Kyra, along with 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and 1 granddog! He was predeceased by his daughter Margaret Van Amerongen. He lived a life for God and loved his family with all he had.

He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oxford 4060 CR 108 Oxford, FL.

