Annie Marie Struck, 95, of Oxford, FL, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024. Born on April 29, 1929, in Milton, FL, she was the daughter of John Q. and Alice Bell (née Adams) Crain.

Annie was deeply devoted to her family and her faith. She was an active member of her church and dedicated herself to offering spiritual guidance to female prisoners and making clothing for the needy. Annie also found joy in volunteering, serving as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, Troup leader for the Girl Scouts, and participating in her local Garden Club, where she served as the President and in every other position over the years. Her contributions to the Garden Club were recognized with numerous ribbons, trophies, and awards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L.V. Struck, Cdr. US Navy; Inez (Crain) Peaden, Cortez Crain, Anice (Crain) Carr, Nadine (Crain) Fuller, and Lucille (Crain) Armstead.

She is survived by her sons: Dennis (Teresa) Struck and Terry Lee Struck; daughter, Deborah (John Herschel) Shampain-Struck; brothers: Bill (Linda) Crain and David (Carol) Crain; sister, Rogean Andrea Crain; grandchildren: Eric Shampain and Bryan (Aurelia) Struck; and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be missed my many other loving family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Following the service Annie will be placed with her husband, Gerald L.V. Struck, Cdr. 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.